'Silicon Valley' season 4 episode 6 spoilers: Richard seeks funding; Gilfoyle and Dinesh butt heads over launch error

Richard (Thomas Middleditch) seeks funding for his new internet project in the upcoming episode of "Silicon Valley" season 4.

Facebook/SiliconHBOPromotional image for "Silicon Valley" season 4

Titled "Customer Service," next week's episode will see Richard on the lookout for financial support. His plan is to find someone who can help fund his project, but he unexpectedly crosses paths with someone from Pied Pier's past — Russ (Chris Diamantopoulos).

Determined to search for a new project to work on, Erlich (T.J. Miller) asks suggestions from Monica (Amanda Crew) and Laurie (Suzanne Cryer). A launch takes a surprising turn, leading Dinesh (Kumail Nanjiani) and Gilfoyle (Martin Starr) to be at odds with each other, with Jared (Zach Woods) trying to get between them.

A promo from HBO opens with Russ confronting Richard about his decision. He claims the new internet project was also his idea, and Richard should not have approached Gavin (Matt Ross) about it. However, Richard insists the idea is entirely his.

The next scene shows Dinesh and Gilfoyle realizing that a merge error in their project made their private information available on each other's smartphones. Gilfoyle is seen browsing through Dinesh's e-mails, so the latter threatens the former that he will do the same. Jared controls the situation by trying to calm his friends down.

In the previous episode, titled "The Blood Boy," Richard presented the business plan for his project and almost convinced Gavin to do a discreet launch. Bryce (Graham Rogers), who regularly donates his blood to Gavin, suggested that he should rethink his entire launch strategy. Erlich confirmed that Ed (Tim Chiou) was planning to get Laurie out of the team, while Dinesh got worried about what his girlfriend could do to him if she found out his secret. After discovering that Bryce was a corporate spy, Gavin decided to leave Palo Alto and give Richard full ownership of the decentralized internet patent.

The fourth season of "Silicon Valley" airs every Sunday night at 10 p.m. EDT on HBO.