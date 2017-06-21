'Silicon Valley' Season 4 Finale Spoilers: Richard Rushes to Save Pied Piper

The upcoming season 4 finale of "Silicon Valley" will see Richard (Thomas Middleditch) trying to save what is left of Pied Piper.

Facebook/SiliconHBO'Silicon Valley' season 4 airs Sunday nights on HBO.

According to the official synopsis of the new episode titled "Server Error," Richard will get trapped in his own web of lies as he does everything he can to make sure Pied Piper stays alive. However, not everyone will be on board with Richard's ways, specifically Jared (Zach Woods), who will plot his departure.

Meanwhile, Jack (Stephen Tobolowsky) will make a big gamble to change Hooli's course after Hooli-Con became such a failure. Finally, after spending some time in Tibet, Gavin (Matt Ross) will plan his return.

A teaser trailer for the final episode has also been released. It opened with the Pied Piper team watching a video of a man squirming on the ground as his smartphone sparks and goes up in flames. It can be recalled that a number of people experienced the same thing at Hooli-Con after the Pied Piper team successfully used the guests' smartphones for data storage. It was not clear, though, whether the incident was a direct result of Pied Piper's actions or Hooli's new update to make it compatible with Keenan's (Haley Joel Osment) VR.

However, Jared seems to be convinced that the mass combustion is Pied Piper's doing. The previous episode saw him finally blowing up at Richard for his misdeeds and carelessness after spending most of the series practically worshipping the Pied Piper founder.

It looks like Richard has had enough as well, expressing his anger and calling his team hypocrites.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Gavin spent some time with Erlich (T.J. Miller), who arrived in Tibet last episode. In the meantime, Jack appears to be in a plant in China, presumably in an attempt to fix whatever it is he thinks needs fixing.

The Pied Piper team set out to save the company, but not without Richard's bumbling awkwardness coming off as pedophilia.

The season 4 finale of "Silicon Valley" will air on Sunday, June 25, at 10 p.m. EDT on HBO.