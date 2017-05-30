'Silicon Valley' Season 4 Spoilers: Jared Assumes Multiple Identities as Richard Deals With a Patent Troll

The upcoming episode of "Silicon Valley" season 4 will see Richard (Thomas Middleditch) dealing with a patent troll to disastrous results.

According to the official synopsis of the next episode, which is titled "The Patent Troll," Richard will attempt to confront a patent troll. However, his newfound courage against the troll will not have a very positive outcome. Jared (Zach Woods), on the other hand, will come up with multiple identities and pretends to be them in an effort to stay cost-effective.

Elsewhere, Erlich will try to mingle with the big dogs. Meanwhile, back at the house, Jian-Yang (Jimmy O. Yang) has a new smart fridge, and Gilfoyle (Martin Starr) will stop at nothing to take it down.

A teaser trailer for the new episode was also released. It opened with Richard seeing his doctor again--the same one he always runs to whenever he encounters a problem. Richard informed his doctor that he would like to get tested for any STDs. His doctor asked him why he needs to get tested. When Richard shyly told him that he slept with someone, his doctor found it hard to believe him.

The scene then cut off to Jared talking on the phone with someone. He told the person on the other end that he was going to transfer the call to his supervisor. Jared tried to give the phone to Dinesh (Kumail Nanjiani), who did not want to take it. Dinesh then advised Jared to take the call himself and "just do your best Ed Chen impression."

Jared took the call and assumed the identity of "Ed Chambers," who has a completely different, more confident personality. The next scene saw Jared answering the phone as Ed Chambers, even bagging on himself in the process.

As previously reported, "Silicon Valley" has been renewed for a fifth season by HBO. However, T.J. Miller, who plays Erlich, will not be returning to reprise his role.

"Silicon Valley" season 4 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EDT on HBO.