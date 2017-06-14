'Silicon Valley' Season 4 Spoilers: Pied Piper Attends Hooli-Con; Erlich Takes a Trip

The upcoming penultimate episode of "Silicon Valley" season 4 will see Richard (Thomas Middleditch) and his team attending Hooli-Con with their own agenda.

According to the official synopsis of the next episode, the Pied Piper team will attempt to use the cellphones of Hooli-Con's guests for storage space in order to keep data from Dan Melcher's (Jack Broder) firm. However, Richard's fixation on an ex's new boyfriend may sabotage everything.

During their operation, Gilfoyle (Martin Starr) and Dinesh (Kumail Nanjiani) will find themselves distracted by Keenan (Haley Joel Osment). Jared (Zach Woods), on the other hand, will try not to know all the details because of his ethical compass.

Finally, after losing everything, Erlich (T.J. Miller) will take a trip in order to get his groove back. It can be recalled that he burned his palapa last episode after Keenan betrayed him.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opened with Jared talking to Richard about their plan. Jared, though fiercely loyal to Richard, made it known that he wants no part in this operation.

Hoover (Chris Williams) informed an out-of-shot person that Pied Piper was able to sign up as a vendor on Hooli-Con. It is assumed that he is talking to his new boss, Jack Barker (Stephen Tobolowsky). It remains to be seen how Action Jack will react to all of this.

Richard also told his team to try not to get caught by anyone and to focus on their goal, which he described as "forced adoption through guerrilla marketing."

Elsewhere in the episode, Jack took the stage with Keenan to unveil his new VR technology. Jian-Yang (Jimmy O. Yang) dropped Erlich off at the airport. It is unknown where Erlich went, though the appearance of a monk and some Chinese characters suggested an Asian destination.

