'Silicon Valley' Season 4 Spoilers: Richard Seeks Keenan's Help

The upcoming episode of "Silicon Valley" season 4 will see Richard (Thomas Middleditch) seeking out Kennan Feldspar's (Haley Joel Osment) help in a crisis.

According to the official synopsis of the new episode, titled "The Keenan Vortex," Richard will discover that the beta for the new Pied Piper has received an unanticipated rise in data traffic. As a result, he will run to Erlich (T.J. Miller) for assistance, but his true goal is Keenan. Erlich will lend Richard a hand in striking an agreement with Keenan, who will propose something that seems too good to be true. In turn, Richard will be faced with a difficult decision, as accepting the offer may lead to something unwanted.

Elsewhere, Jack (Stephen Tobolowsky), who is now a big boss at Hooli, will prepare for Hooli-Con. However, things will not go as planned and he will have some hurdles to overcome.

A teaser trailer for the next episode has also been released. It opened with Richard speaking to Dan Melcher (Jake Broder) on the phone. Richard wanted to find out if everything was going smoothly with the data. However, Dan was more focused on the unusually cold climate and asked Richard if he was tuned in to the weather channel.

"Is there a hurricane or something?" Richard asked.

"Worse. It's cold outside," Dan replied.

Dan informed Richard that their insurance company was getting a lot of claims because of it. And even though he told Richard that his "whole office is going nuts right now," a shot of the office revealed that everything was calm and dull.

Meanwhile, back at the house, Dinesh (Kumail Nanjiani) was very impressed with Keenan's demo. Keenan asked Richard if he would like to give his VR creation a try, but Richard knew that it would be too much for him to handle, and Jared (Zach Woods) agreed. Keenan, however, was persistent and managed to talk Richard into doing it. But Richard and Jared were right, and before long, Richard was bent over a toilet and vomiting.

"Silicon Valley" season 4 airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EDT on HBO.