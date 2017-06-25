'Silicon Valley' Season 5: Installment Cancelled or Renewed?

While there is yet no word whether "Silicon Valley" will be renewed for another season, HBO has already reached out to Clay Tarver to serve as showrunner for a possible fifth season. After the departure of T.J. Miller's character Erlich Bachman from the show, the premium cable comedy could lose a substantial amount of viewers should it be renewed for another season.

Facebook/Silicon Valley/HBOA promo image for the new season of "Silicon Valley" as the cover photo on the show's official Facebook page.

After HBO announced that Miller would be leaving the comedy last month, many viewers were devastated. Bachman was arguably the funniest character on the show and it seems unthinkable for Miller to leave one of the few stable shows out there.

"Silicon Valley" fans took his departure with a heavy heart. They haven't outgrown the goofy character, and while the finale could give him a hilarious send-off, it still doesn't change the fact that he won't be there next season.

And this could be disastrous for the series, which has seen its ratings slump since the third season. They could remedy this by promoting one of the other characters to take Bachman's role as the dumb-joke dispenser, but would fans find this to be enough?

And if ratings continue to plummet, fans could see the end of the series. HBO, after all, is a subscription channel which, despite its many pros, is heavily dependent on the number of subscribers.

This means that their shows need to be top-notch to attract subscribers and those who underperform often get axed. While shows like "Game of Thrones" continue to give the company a lot of wiggle room, it will be around for only two more seasons.

Maybe "Silicon Valley" can still have one more shot with its fifth season and prove itself worthy of more. However, with Miller's departure and declining ratings, the fate of this comedy could seem bleak.