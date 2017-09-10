'Silicon Valley' Season 5 Plot News, Air Date: T.J. Miller's Absence Is 'Not That Hard to Work Around,' Says Creator

Facebook/SiliconHBO 'Silicon Valley' will return next year.

When season 5 of "Silicon Valley" rolls around, fans will not be seeing Erlich Bachman anymore. And according to creator Mike Judge, his absence will not be problem.

It can be recalled that actor T.J. Miller announced his departure from the show earlier this year. The show seemingly dealt with his exit by making Gavin (Matt Ross) leave Erlich in Tibet. And if fans were wondering how season 5 will work without Erlich, Judge had the answer.

"Because of the nature of the story we created, it was actually getting difficult to keep his character involved in the company," Judge explained to Deadline, saying that they had to actively work at making sure Erlich was included in the story. "We did that because he's definitely good for the show—hilarious, and brilliant, and all that. But from a writing standpoint, it's actually not that hard to work around. We've got some funny things I can't spoil, but I think we'll keep the spirit of Erlich in there for a little while."

As for what else lies ahead for fans in the new season, executive producer Alec Berg previously revealed that bigger companies will emerge to challenge Richard (Thomas Middleditch) and Pied Piper.

The season 4 finale saw Richard and the Pied Piper team being inadvertently saved by Gilfoyle (Martin Starr) after he hacked into Jian-Yang's (Jimmy O. Yang) smart fridge. Even though Pied Piper lost all the smartphone storage for their client, they managed to keep all the date up and running through the smart fridges of the world.

But Richard should not celebrate too early. Even though they have managed to get out of yet another problem unscathed, more intimidating companies like Facebook and Google may go after them in season 5. After all, Richard's goal of producing a decentralized internet will be a threat to them.

"Silicon Valley" season 5 will premiere in 2018 on HBO.