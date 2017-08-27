'Silver & Black' News, Release Date: Norman Osborn Might Appear But Not In the Flesh

Facebook/Spider-Man Tom Holland's Spider-Man will return in next year's "Avengers: Infinity War."

Reports have been going around as to Norman Osborn's role in the upcoming "Spider-Man" universe movie, "Silver & Black." Though Sony has yet to confirm the actor's involvement in the film, "That Hashtag Show" hinted several days ago that Osborn would be making an appearance in the upcoming film, albeit in voice only.

According to reports, Osborn will not be in "Silver & Black" in person but his company's senior vice president Charles Standish will stand in for him. "That Hashtag Show" revealed that Standish will serve as "Osborn's messenger and the on-screen face of the company" in the upcoming "Spider-Man" spinoff movie.

Since news of Osborn's role in "Silver & Black" came out, there have been speculations as to why Sony decided to keep him invisible in the movie. Some fans believe that this will make it easier for the production team to recast the role with a bigger name if it is decided that the character will be able to crossover between Sony and Marvel's offerings later on. This also makes room for Osborn to actually appear in future MCU storylines.

In the "Spider-Man" saga, Osborn is one of those villains often associated with the superhero in the original "Spider-Man" comics. Although fans are excited to see the character appear in the upcoming spinoff movie, the lack of official confirmation from Sony should make fans take recent reports with a grain of salt. As of this writing, the antiheroes Black Cat and Silver Sable of the "Spider-Man" series are the only ones who are confirmed to be making appearances in "Silver & Black."

The movie is about to start its pre-production stage, with "The Secret Life of Bees" director Gina Prince-Bythewood making some revisions in the spinoff's script. The film will reportedly start shooting in fall and will open in U.S. movie theaters on Feb. 8, 2019.