'Silver & Black' News: Sony Confirms Release Date of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Spinoff, Several Other Films

Facebook/SpiderManMovie Promotional photo for "Spider-Man: Homecoming"

The highly anticipated "Spider-Man: Homecoming" spinoff "Silver & Black" finally has a release date. As the title suggests, the film will center on the popular villains in the "Spider-Man" narrative, Silver Sable and Black Cat.

As Sony ramps up its marketing campaign for its upcoming film "Call Me by Your Name," it also continues to get fans excited for what's next in its lineup of films in the future. Earlier this week, the studio revealed some of its upcoming major projects and announced their release dates, with "Silver & Black" topping its list.

The upcoming spinoff will be helmed by "Beyond the Lights" director Gina Prince-Bythewood and will open in theaters on Feb. 8, 2019, placing it in direct competition with Warner Bros.' "The Lego Movie" sequel. Reports claim that Prince-Bythewood will not only helm the film but will also rewrite the scripts that were originally written by "Silver & Black" comic book writer Chris Yost and "Westworld" writer Lisa Joy.

Although Sony has yet to reveal the details of its plot, there are speculations that the film will revolve around the bounty hunter named Silver Sable, who works for the U.S. government, as she chases after Felicia Hardy, aka Black Cat. In the original comics, the latter was portrayed as a notorious thief who is now being tracked down by his past victims.

Rumor also has it that the film will have the same vibe as "Thelma & Louise," and while it is expected to feature most of the original cast members of "Spider-Man: Homecoming," it will reportedly not cross over with the current movie.

Meanwhile, Sony has also announced the Aug. 8, 2018 release date of Alethea Jones' "Barbie" movie, which will be top-billed by Anne Hathaway. It also removed from its lineup the third "Bad Boys" film, "Bad Boys for Life."