Simon Cowell to Produce Charity Single for Grenfell Tower Victims

Aside from being the judge that every contestant fears, Simon Cowell is also known for his charitable nature, especially following a disaster. In the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy, Cowell is looking to produce a charity single. Well-known stars have already confirmed their participation in Cowell's mission, and fans are hoping that it will help the families of the victims.

REUTERS/Neil HallSimon Cowell does his part to help victims of recent Grenfell Tower tragedy.

The Grenfell Tower follows after a chain of tragic events in Cowell's home country. Reports say that the fire that burned it down was unprecedented and that 30 people have been confirmed to be dead. Authorities are expecting the number to rise, but unfortunately and tragically, some victims may never be identified. Award-winning Adele has already visited the site, and popular host of "The Late Late Show" James Corden has expressed his grief following the disaster.

Cowell, who lives close to the Grenfell Tower, is determined to produce the charity single, especially after seeing the aftermath himself, reports reveal.

"I drove up very near it, because you can't get too close, but when you see it first hand it really does it hit you which is one of the reasons why I wanted to do this so quickly," said Cowell. "I thought this is the best thing because it's quick and I've done it before. Normally when you do these things it starts a wave."

So far, One Direction star Liam Payne, The Who, Emile Sande, Louisa Johnson, Craig David, James Arthur, Skepta, and Stormzy have all been confirmed to be part of the charity single. Cowell hopes to add more names for the sake of motivating people to help out, and at the same time, raise awareness.

Back in 2010, Cowell also produced a charity single for the earthquake victims in Haiti. It was a groundbreaking success. For the sake of the families of the victims and the hundreds left homeless by the tragedy of Grenfell Tower, Cowell sincerely hopes that the upcoming charity single will be just as profound and successful.