Simon Cowell's New Boy Band PRETTYMUCH Is the Next One Direction?

Simon Cowell has a new boy band up his sleeve and they are scheduled to make their grand debut soon.

For many years now, the boy band segment has been dominated by Simon Cowell's very own One Direction. But ever since Gigi Hadid's boyfriend, Zayn Malik, left the band and with the other members pursuing their solo endeavors, no one has filled the gaping hole that One Direction left after the announcement of their hiatus.

Now, it looks like the gap will finally be filled with Cowell's latest discovery, PRETTYMUCH, about to take on the music scene.

The band has already released a new single titled "Would You Mind" and it looks like they have already captivated a number of fans. According to Variety, the song has reached the Top 10 of Spotify's Viral 50 — not just in the United States but on the global chart as well. As such, it seems SyCo Music and Columbia Records' newest group is off to a good start.

"Would You Mind" was written by Savan Kotecha, who is known for working with the likes of The Weeknd, Ariana Grande and even One Direction.

PRETTYMUCH consists of five members: Austin Porter, 19; Nick Mara, 19; Edwin Honoret, 18; Zion Kuwonu, 18; and Brandon Arreaga, 17.

Out of the members, Kuwonu, who hails from Canada, is the only member who isn't from the United States. It has also been revealed that the boys have been living together in Los Angeles since last year while preparing and recording for their big debut.

The boys of PRETTYMUCH will be making their first live appearance at the upcoming Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, Aug. 13. They will be joining fellow SyCo artist Louis Tomlinson, who just released his newest single "Back to You," and other celebrities such as BeBe Rexha, Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey, The Dolan Twins and Chris Pratt.