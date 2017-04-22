'Sims 4' Mods: Guide to Terrain Modification

Editing the terrain is impossible in "Sims 4." Thus, a lot of modifications are available online. Yet, this one from a Reddit user might probably be the best.

A user named TwistedMexi shared a guide via Reddit. In the post, it was first clarified that what the creator did was not a complete tool to modify terrains on "Sims 4." However, the guide will make it look like the player's terrain was altered.

For starters, the Redditor noted that "bb.moveobjects" cheat should be turned on first. This will allow the players to organize the objects well. The mod creator also reminded the players that if a wall was moved without turning the cheat on, then the terrain objects will be deleted.

Moreover, in placing objects in the game, players should use the Alt key more often. This will allow the objects to rotate 360 degrees. Plus, it will enable players to move the object without any restrictions. Speaking of moving objects, the guide also notes that players should leave spaces between the objects in the terrain as Sims are limited to walking on them in the said area if there are no available paths for them to walk on.

The mod creator also advised the players to resize the objects in the terrain. The pits' size cannot be altered, though, but players can adjust the mounds.

For those who are interested in trying TwistedMexi's mod, they may head here to download it. Players will not have to buy anything as the mod is being offered for free. Yet, they can support the mod creator by donations.

In addition, to use the said mod, players should open the Mods folder first. Then, copy TwistedMexi's mod and paste it into the said folder. Make sure that the downloaded mod is not unzipped as the Script Mods requires the zipped one. Next, click "options," choose "other," then "Enable Custom Content and Mods" and the mod is good to go.