'Sims 4' Update April 2017: New Seasonal Challenge Brings PlantSims

While "going green" has been the theme of "The Sims 4" this spring, the game takes it up a notch by literally turning Sims everywhere into green and leafy PlantSims. The new challenge features new items and a transformation item, and will run from Thursday, April 13, up to May 4 at 1 p.m. EDT.

Players of "The Sims 4" will find a prompt to update the game, and then the new PlantSim challenge introduction will appear. According to the PlantSim Challenge pop-up, the objectives are to collect magic beans, grow a tree and become a plant.

The update provides a short introduction that outlines the new PlantSim Challenge. According to the summary, "Have you ever wanted to Photosynthesize? Thought about how much you hate using the bathroom? PlantSims are here, and you can be one too!"

Having characters turn into PlantSims involve asking for Magic Beans from the PlantSims that will begin visiting the players' neighborhoods. Upon planting the beans on a tree stump and growing the tree, a portal becomes available. Sims walking through the portal temporarily turns into a PlantSim, increasing their Gardening and related skills and having less need of the bathroom or food as the ordinary Sim.

The PlantSims also take on a new look, with greener skin and hair styled to look like foliage, for the five Sim days that they take on the PlantSim mantle.

The summary continues: "For a limited time, Sims can acquire Magic Beans from PlantSims walking around the world the complete the PlantSims Challenge! Interact with Jasmine to learn more, and begin collecting those Magic Beans!"

Players can keep the portal tree after a challenge, and with it the ability to turn Sims into PlantSims. They also get to keep the new seeds and rare items limited to the PlantSim challenge.

Players can get the PlantSims Challenge tree portal and promo exclusive items now before "The Sims 4" PlantSim Challenge ends on May 4 at 1 p.m. EDT.

