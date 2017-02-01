'Sims 4: Vampires' Review: Newest Supernatural Game to Sink One's Teeth Into

The fourth game pack released for The Sims 4, "The Sims 4: Vampires," has been steadily getting positive reviews several days after its release.

Facebook/TheSims"The Sims 4: Vampires" game pack is now available.

"The Sims 4: Vampires" is the newest occult type game in the life simulation series developed by Maxis and The Sims Studio. The game pack, which was made available last Jan. 24 for Windows and macOS, has been receiving excellent feedback since its release. Players can explore the eerie world of Forgotten Hollow and create their own coven of vampires with unique powers.

According to Sims Community, the pack is a builders' dream come true, as it allows gamers to create anything from scratch. They can furnish any type of room with Victorian decorations, complete with luxury rags and other accents.

The Create-A-Sim option is reportedly a great feature to create vampires. Players can give their sim a dark form by adding fangs or playing with their facial features. The vampires may look like their favorite superhero or a wispy and ethereal-looking fairy. They can also play with eye colors and skin tones. There are a lot of clothing items to choose from. Players may opt for a completely Victorian look or go completely modern with a leather jacket and jeans ensemble. Accessories are also available. For female sims, there are a total of five hairstyles to choose from.

While the Forgotten Hollow is said to be the "perfect backdrop" for the vampire plot, the fact that it is the only available world in the game pack is a tad limiting to players. According to Sims VIP, the drawback is that the town feels empty. Younger gamers also have limited choices in the Create-A-Sim content. Only four items are available for toddler sims while the hairstyles and outfit selections are not adequate enough. Most of the styles available for the young ones are Victorian. While they are all good, it would have been better if there are other options, just like in the adult form.