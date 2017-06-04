'Sin City' News: TV Adaptation of Frank Miller's Popular Comic Series in the Works

After making it big in the world of comics, Frank Miller is set to enter the TV scene. Recently, it was confirmed that one of his most popular comic series, "Sin City," is going to get its own TV adaptation.

Youtube/fileA scene from 'Sin City 2: A Dame to Kill For' with Bruce Willis and Jessica Alba

The "Sin City" TV adaptation is reportedly already in the works, with TWC and Dimension teaming up for the project. Prior to this, "Sin City" got its own two feature films - the second of which was titled "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" and hit theaters in 2013.

A few years ago, some people were a bit disappointed with "A Dame to Kill For" and thought it brought a premature end to the franchise. The movie did poorly in the box office, and since then, rumors about the franchise not ever returning to TV and the big screen have been around. This seemed to dash the hopes of "Sin City" fans who were patiently waiting for its return.

Now that it has finally been confirmed that "Sin City" would be making a comeback, fans are excited to see the resurrected franchise and what it has in store for them. According to reports, the upcoming reboot will be helmed by Glen Mazzara and Len Wiseman, two of the most veteran TV show directors today.

Best known for his work in "The Walking Dead," Glen Mazzara has a lot of successful projects under his belt, including "The Shield" and "The Omen." Meanwhile, Wiseman previously helmed "Live Free or Die Hard" and "Underworld." He also directed some of the episodes of "Sleepy Hollow."

According to Deadline, the reboot will be "a far departure from the films" and will bring in "original characters and timelines within the Sin City universe." It will be produced by Stephen L'Heureux, Miller, and Bob and Harvey Weinstein.

As of this writing, the upcoming series does not have a home network yet, although several networks have shown their interest.