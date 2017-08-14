Sinead O'Connor Condition Latest News: Singer Accuses Manager of Identity Theft in Facebook Post

Singer Sinéad O'Connor accused her former manager, Bruce Garfield, of identity theft in a lengthy post on Facebook.

Reuters/Zoubeir Souissi Sinead O'Connor accused her former manager, Bruce Garfield, of identity theft on Facebook.

The Irish singer–songwriter said in her post that Garfield should be prosecuted for forgery and for setting up her suicide multiple times. She also noted that her former manager failed to act on saving her life.

O'Connor also instructed Garfield to stop contacting her and her friends, to refrain from stealing from her, and to keep a distance from her apartment. She also elaborated on how her former manager overstepped his boundaries.

"You illegally took my house keys from the porter at Windsor apartments and sent them here to me today. You were not asked to do so. The porter was told not to give them to you. You also entered my apartment with those keys and took my f—ing car keys and sent those," part of O'Connor's post reads.

O'Connor said that if Garfield tries to contact her or any of her friends, she will report him for harassment.

The music artist also announced that she has a new manager, Anna M. Salsa from AB Artists in New York, whom Garfield is also not allowed to have any contact with. O'Connor further stated that her lawyer will be filing a cease and desist letter for Bruce, along with a complaint against Edgewater Police.

"He will be filing formal complaint with Edgewater police on my behalf regarding Bruce's fraudulent behaviour, theft of my identity, and his facilitation of my suicide four times, as well as his failure to alert my family I was missing two weeks ago having taken an overdose," said O'Connor, explaining in full Garfield's alleged violations.

Though O'Connor claims to have fired Garfield, her former manager contested it through an email sent to The Hollywood Reporter. However, Garfield did confirm that he is no longer managing O'Connor.