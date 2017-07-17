Singer Aaron Carter Arrested for DUI, Possession of Marijuana in Georgia

Singer Aaron Carter was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence and marijuana possession in Georgia on July 15, Saturday.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo Singer Aaron Carter poses on the red carpet at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles January 31, 2010.

He was charged with a DUI, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, and possession of other drug-related objects, CNN reported.

The singer was arrested together with his girlfriend, Madison Parker, who was riding with the singer inside the vehicle. Parker was charged with obstruction of police and two drug-related charges.

The Habersham County sheriff's office both detained Carter and Parker at around 9 p.m. The two remained in custody until Sunday morning. They posted bonds worth more than $4,000.

Carter was originally scheduled to perform at an event in Kansas City. Prior to his arrest, his team announced on Twitter that he "will not make his set time" due to transportation issues. His representatives also said that "he promises to come back" to Kansas City soon.

Shortly after news of Aaron Carter's arrest broke out, his older brother, Nick Carter, publicly reached out to him via Twitter.

"To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better," the Backstreet Boys member wrote. "Family isn't always easy, be we're all here for you," Nick added.

According to E! News, the younger Carter was also arrested for possession of at least two ounces of marijuana in Texas in 2008. In 2011, he went to rehab for a month to treat his addiction.

In an interview, he revealed that was introduced to pot and "a lot of different things" at an early age. A photo of him smoking marijuana at 15 years old was posted by The National Enquirer in 2005. He commented that the photo nearly ruined his career and led him to enter rehab to "get myself healthy and together."