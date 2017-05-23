Singer Brandy Thanks God in an Instagram Post, Sends Fans Speculating She's Pregnant

Singer Brandy Norwood, more popularly known as Brandy, might just have announced her pregnancy on Instagram as she posted a photo of herself on stage with a caption that gave thanks to God.

(PHOTO: FACEBOOK/BRANDY) Singer Brandy with her mother Sonja Norwood during her mom's birthday in 2016.

The 38-year-old singer uploaded a photo of herself on Instagram on Monday. The photo, along with a caption that was praising God, led many of her fans to think that she might be on the family way for the second time.

It was accompanied by a photo of the artist singing on stage that seemed to focus on her tummy, or what others said could be a hint of a baby bump, reported The Daily Mail.

The singer has been very active on social media the past days as she shared moments with her boyfriend, R&B singer Sir the Baptist, named William James Stokes in real life.

Stokes is the son of a known Baptist preacher. While the two have yet to confirm their relationship and a baby on the way, both artists have been posting photos of themselves together on Instagram.

However, a former Moesha co-star seemed to have slipped and confirmed the baby news for the couple.

Vibe reported that Countess Vaughn, who played Kimberly Ann Parker in the sitcom, sent her congratulations to Norwood.

"@4everbrandy congrats on the baby I'm sooooo happy for you and I love you," commented the actress.

(PHOTO: SCREENSHOT OF INSTAGRAM/ @4EVERBRANDY) 'Moesha' co-star Countess Vaughn comments on Brandy's Instagram post and congratulates her on the pregnancy.

In 2016, Norwood told Centric TV how God had changed her at the lowest point of her life.

"When you've been so down and you haven't believed in yourself for 10 years, to now believe in yourself again – that's an unbelievable feeling," the artist said in an interview as previously reported in this outlet. "I was wrestling with where I had been and where I was. I went into a very dark depressive state of being, I stopped believing in what God has given me."

She recalled the moment she sought God and asked Him to change her life.

Norwood told of God's response to her, "'You got to do the work, I can help you but you have to help yourself.'"

Since that moment, she admits to never being the same again.

"My mission is to touch, heal and inspire – that's what I'm here to do. This is the next version of myself," revealed the singer.