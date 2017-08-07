Singer Christina Perri and Fiancé Paul Costabile Expecting Their First Child

Christina Perri and her fiancé, Paul Costabile, are expecting their first child.

Instagram/paulcostabile Christina Perri and Paul Constabile became enganged in June.

On Saturday, the "Jar of Hearts" singer took to Instagram to announce the news of her pregnancy. Perri shared a black-and-white image of herself along with her niece, Tesla, with a message saying, "Tesla's little cousin is coming soon." If that wasn't obvious enough, the singer also sported an obvious baby bump which was gripped by her 3-year-old niece.

"Guess what?" Perri said in the caption.

It should be remembered that just last June, Perri also took to Instagram to announce another joyous event in the singer's life: her engagement. It looks like the woman who penned the song "A Thousand Years" doesn't need to wait for a millennium as she has found the one who she wants to spend her life with. Upon her engagement, Perri quickly took to Twitter to share the big news.

"Paul asked me to marry him tonight and I said yes!" the 30-year-old posted in a tweet.

Shortly after, she shared a photo of the engagement ring given to her by Costabile. Perri's fiancé Costabile is an entertainment reporter and a TV personality.

Just after his proposal, Costabile penned a romantic message for his wife-to-be, sharing how he had wanted to marry Perri the first time he laid eyes on her during an interview about four years ago.

However, it looks like the couple didn't have to wait until after their wedding before starting a family.

Perri first gained fame after her debut single "Jar of Hearts" was featured on the reality dance competition, "So You Think You Can Dance." But it wasn't until her involvement in the production and recording of "A Thousand Years," which became an accompanying soundtrack for the film "Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2" that she truly became recognized.

Costabile, on the other hand, has worked for iHeartMedia and is currently a writer for The Hollywood Reporter.