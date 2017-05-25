Sir Roger Moore 2017 Net Worth Estimated at $104 million at the Time of His Death

Sir Roger Moore may have escaped a hundred death traps as the invincible secret service agent, James Bond, but time proved to be a much tougher adversary. The veteran English actor and UNICEF goodwill ambassador has passed away on Tuesday, May 23, in Switzerland. He was 89.

Reuters/Mario AnzuoniFlowers are pictured on the star of late actor Roger Moore on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California U.S., May 23, 2017.

The Hollywood legend's net worth is reportedly estimated to be at $104 million at the time of his death. Moore had always been open about his love of luxury and how he preferred spending money more than looking after it.

Furthermore, The Richest reported that Moore made most of his money from his role as Agent 007, starring in his first "James Bond" movie when he was 46. His "Bond" films grossed over $2 billion internationally, and he averaged about $2.6 million per film.

He also made commercials for the Hanson Industries in 1970, which earned him $1 million. His appearance on the "The Persuaders" in 1971 added $1.7 million to his bank account.

Moore became a UNICEF goodwill ambassador in 1991, and during his time, helped raise $90 million from a worldwide campaign aimed at eliminating iodine deficiency. For his passionate contributions as an ambassador, Queen Elizabeth II knighted him in 2003.

Moore's family shared the news of his death via an official statement posted by his children Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian on the actor's official Twitter account. According to the statement, Moore has died after "a short but brave battle with cancer."

They also shared that the actor considered his work with UNICEF as his greatest achievement and that he appreciated, more than words could ever express, the affection he got from his supporters even through his final public appearance in November 2016 at London's Royal Festival Hall, which is just a short distance away from his birthplace in Stockwell, London.

The actor was also survived by his fourth wife, Kristina Tholstrup.

Moore is best remembered for starring in a record-setting seven "James Bond" movies from 1973 until Timothy Dalton took over in 1987. His first 007 movie was "Live and Let Die" followed by "The Man with the Golden Gun," "The Spy Who Loved Me," "Moonraker," "For Your Eyes Only," "Octopussy," and "A View to Kill."