'Siren' Premiere Date, Spoilers: 'Game of Thrones' Star Eline Powell Plays Vicious Mermaid in Thriller Series Coming Out in 2018

Facebook/Siren Promotional banner for the upcoming mermaid thriller, “Siren,” premiering on Freeform in summer 2018.

In the coastal town of Bristol Cove, mermaids are a huge thing. After all, those legendary sea creatures were believed to have once inhabited the town in Freeform's upcoming thriller series, "Siren."

An age-long anger has been brewing in the depths of the sea, threatening to change life in Bristol Cove forever. The mermaid-obsessed town celebrates the so-called Mermaid Days Festival annually. But then, a strange young woman named Ryn (Eline Powell) arrives, and things will never be the same again.

Based on a story by Eric Wald and Dean White, "Siren" chronicles the time the predatory mermaids decide to fight back and reclaim their rights to the ocean. It's been years since the mermaids lost their battle with humanity and were driven off to the darkest depths of the sea. This time, they will stop at nothing to stake their claim.

And it seems that the town's only hope of mediating in a potential war is a bright marine biologist named Ben (Alex Roe). He will find himself drawn to the mysterious Ryn. He, too, will stop at nothing to uncover the girl's deep, dark secrets.

But Ben's co-worker, Maddie (Fola Evans-Akingbola), quickly grows suspicious of Ryn. There's also Xander (Ian Verdun), who, like Ben, is on a quest to unravel the truth. And then, there's the town eccentric Helen (Rena Owen), who can immediately tell Ryn's true nature on their first encounter, as shown in the teaser trailer released by Freeform. She obviously knows more about the mermaids than anyone in town, but Helen will choose to keep what she knows to protect herself.

YouTube/Freeform

The trailer also shows just how vicious the mermaids can be. There is no trace of their milder Disney counterparts in them. Bristol Cove once belonged to them, and it is now time for them to come back home.

Emily Whitesell will serve as showrunner and executive producer, along with Brad Luff, Nate Hopper, RD Robb, Wald and White.

"Siren" is expected to premiere in summer 2018 on Freeform.