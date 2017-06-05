Siri Speaker HomePod Release Date News: Apple Confirms $349 Device at WWDC 2017 [VIDEO]

After much speculation, Apple finally confirmed at the opening of the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2017 that it is launching its new Siri speaker device. Officially called the HomePod, this home music speaker will be selling for $349 initially in United States, United Kingdom and Australia markets.

REUTERS/Stephen Lam Photographers take a close look at the Apple HomePod which the company unveiled at the WWDC 2017 in California.

The HomePod will work alongside Apple Music, where users can subscribe to over 40 million songs. The HomePod, which has been pegged as Apple's answer to Amazon Echo and Google Home, will begin shipping to customers this December.

"HomePod packs powerful speaker technology, Siri intelligence and wireless access to the entire Apple Music library," Apple executive Philip Schiller said in press release. The device comes with a wireless technology that can be controlled using a voice-activated feature with the help of Siri.

Apart from asking Siri to play the songs, users can also ask the smart digital assistant for specific details about the music, such as the drummer or guitarist in a particular song. Users might also seek song recommendations from Siri so that the assistant can begin creating a better library on the HomePod.

The device stands at 7 inches and features seven tweeters and six microphones. It's reportedly powered by an Apple A8 chip, which makes it better sounding than the Amazon Echo or the Google Home.

The HomePod has the ability to gauge its surroundings so that no matter where it is placed, sound quality remains optimal. Schiller termed this as being "spatially aware" and it can also cancel out any other background noise.

Coming in both space gray and black, the HomePod will work alongside iPhone 5s or its more recent models with the iOS11. Other than music, the device also works for setting reminders, schedules and weather updates. It works in conjunction with the Apple HomeKit. Eventually, Apple will introduce more services to the HomePod including the technology to send messages to other devices.