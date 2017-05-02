Siri Speaker Release Date News: Smart Home Assistant Could Launch in WWDC 2017

Apple is speculated to introduce their very own smart home assistant, dubbed as Siri Speaker, during their Worldwide Developers Conference event.

REUTERS/Suzanne PlunkettLuke Peters demonstrates Siri, an application which uses voice recognition and detection on the iPhone 4S, outside the Apple store in Covent Garden, London October 14, 2011.

The Siri Speaker is possibly the Cupertino, California technology firm's response to the growing market for smart home assistants like the earlier released Amazon Echo that supports the voice-activated app known as Alexa.

Meanwhile, the WWDC will commence on June 5 to 9 this year at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.

The introduction of a Siri Speaker has already been speculated before, and the device was also referred to as the AirPlay. However, recently, famous leaker Sonny Dickson shared some interesting new information through his official Twitter page about more features that might be added into the Siri speaker.

It is believed to carry some form of Beats technology, and is expected to run an variant iOS — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) April 27, 2017

In one recent tweet from Dickson, he said, "Apple is currently finalising designs for their Alexa competitor, expected to be marketed as a Siri/AirPlay device." He then added in another tweet, "It is believed to carry some form of Beats technology, and is expected to run an variant iOS."

According to MacRumors, Dickson told them his source is "someone inside Apple" who added that Apple might be designing a digital speaker assistant like the Google Home that has a plump figure and is mostly covered in mesh.

The leaker reportedly adds that the device, with internal codename B238, is speculated to sport a look that has a "Mac Pro-like concave top with built-in controls." However, it remains unclear what "variant iOS" means.

As mentioned, the Siri speaker is not entirely a new headline. However, the inclusion of Beats technology is fresh news, and it is not that impossible as well considering that Apple already acquired Beats Music and Beats Electronics for a whopping $3 billion deal back in 2014.

Meanwhile, Dickson has also reportedly told Mashable (via Jen Ryall's social media post) that the Siri speaker's mesh is most likely going to look like the UE Boom speaker. The same tweet mentioned that Dickson speculates the device's possible release is on WWDC 2017.