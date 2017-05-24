SISTAR Disbandment Caused by Different Goals of Each Member

Beginning their journey seven years ago and touring the world to make themselves known, SISTAR has confirmed their disbandment to be effective after the release of their last album. Fans are heartbroken even with the attempt of the four girls to comfort and offer their empathy.

Facebook/officialsistar Promotional picture of SISTAR's fourth mini album.

The note left by their agency, Starship Entertainment, indicated that the disbandment will happen following the May 31 release of their last album. Furthermore, the note also said that the disbandment was possibly caused by the different goals of each member in the much-loved group. According to The Star, SISTAR's Hyolyn, Bora, Dasom, and Soyou have already reached out to their fans through personally written messages. Despite this attempt to comfort, fans remain heartbroken. Most of them are in disbelief while others are in denial.

During the last seven years, SISTAR has been known because of their biggest hits that include "So Cool" and "Give It to Me." The group first debuted in 2010. Since then their promotion has given them the opportunity to go around the world and meet fans from different countries. SISTAR also formed a subgroup, composed of Hyolyn and Bora, both of whom became increasingly popular because of their single, "Ma Boy."

The final album to be released on May 31 is titled "Lonely" and it was composed by the songwriting team that created SISTAR's "Touch My Body," Black Eyed Pilseung. Currently, there is no word on what will happen to the four girls but reports are saying that Starship Entertainment is negotiating their individual contracts with the agency.

The South Korean girls' journey may have been cut short and may have come as a surprise to some fans. Many are reminiscing the bond between the four girls. Meanwhile, speculations about their last album have indicated that it will include a song which was penned by the members themselves.