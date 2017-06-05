'Sister, Sister' News: '90s Sitcom's Reboot in the Works

"Sister, Sister" might be heading back to the small screen.

YouTube/Larry KingTia and Tamera Mowry on "Larry King Now"

Eighteen years after its finale, the ABC-turned-WB sitcom could be making a comeback. Speaking with Nylon, Tia Mowry revealed that she and her twin sister Tamera are currently working on a "Sister, Sister" reboot. "We're looking, right now, for a producer and a writer, someone who can kind of be a leader of the pack in regards to running the show," Tia shared.

Although the two main characters are already on board, she pointed out that the entire production process is not as easy as it seems. "I thought people would kind of be jumping on it, but it's a lot harder than my sister and I thought it would be. Everything in my career has always been a challenge," she added, stressing that the reboot is "not dead" in any way.

Since revivals are currently the hottest trend on TV, Tia is confident that it's only a matter of time before they find the right network and team for "Sister, Sister." Once they do, the actress hopes they could invite some of their most popular guest stars during the show's original run, including the Olsen twins, Kobe Bryant, Taraji P. Henson and more.

Aside from the Mowry twins, the series also starred Tim Reid as their father Ray, Jackée Harry as their mother Lisa and Marques Houston as the family's annoying neighbor Roger.

Released in 1994, the show saw the Mowry sisters play a pair of identical twins. Tia and Tamera had been separated at birth and adopted by two different parents. The twins finally reunited when they accidentally bumped into each other while shopping for clothes. Their lives had turned upside down after their unexpected reunion.

"Sister, Sister" ran for six seasons, from 1994 to 1999. It originally aired on ABC and later moved to The WB.