'Sister, Sister' Revival News: Reboot Is in the Works, Tia Mowry Teases

The '90s sitcom "Sister, Sister," starring identical twins Tia and Tamera Mowry, might make a comeback. Tia recently addressed those revival rumors.

According to Tia, the ABC-turned-WB sitcom is not dead. She and her sister are making the necessary moves to get "Sister, Sister" back on TV. Although progress has been quite slow, she said that they are doing the best that they can to make their fans happy.

"We're looking, right now, for a producer and a writer, someone who can kind of be a leader of the pack in regards to running the show," Tia told Nylon in an interview. "I thought people would kind of be jumping on it, but it's a lot harder than my sister and I thought it would be. Everything in my career has always been a challenge."

In the same interview, Tia admitted that the show's storyline is based on what they went through in their teenage lives. Before each season would begin, the producers would sit with them and ask them about what is happening to them in real life.

The Mowry sisters were unable to do the normal stuff that teens usually go through, like prom. But on the show they were able to do a lot of the mundane things one does during adolescence.

For the uninitiated, "Sister, Sister" is about identical twin girls, Tia Landry and Tamera Campbell, who were separated at birth. The two were adopted by different parents, Lisa Landry (Jackee Harry), a widow, and Ray Campbell (Tim Reid), a widower. But they eventually reunited after they crossed paths while shopping. The show is about how they came to be as a family and how they navigated through life as a family.

"Sister, Sister" aired from 1994 to 1999. It originally aired on ABC, but was later on cancelled. WB picked up the series later on for four seasons.

