'Sister, Sister' Revival News: Tia Mowry Confirms Rumors in Interview

"Sister, Sister" may be heading back to the small screen, as Tia Mowry recently confirmed that talks have already been ongoing.

REUTERS/DANNY MOLOSHOKTwin sisters Tia and Tamera Mowry starred in 'Sister, Sister' from 1994 to 1999.

There has been a recent trend of reviving old shows lately, and it looks like the Mowry sisters will be jumping in as well. "Gilmore Girls" received a Netflix special called "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life." "Prison Break" and "Twin Peaks" both earned revivals. "Roseanne" has been confirmed, while a "Will & Grace" revival is already in production. "American Idol" will also be hitting television screens next year after airing its finale in 2016.

Now, one half of the Mowry sisters has confirmed that a "Sister, Sister" revival is definitely in the works. "We're looking, right now, for a producer and a writer, someone who can kind of be a leader of the pack in regards to running the show," Tia, who co-starred in the 90s series with her twin sister Tamera, told NYLON in an interview.

Tia revealed that she and Tamera have been working towards a revival, but not everything has been smooth sailing for them. And while there may be hurdles along the way, Tia is sure that it will eventually get off the ground.

"It's not dead in any kind of way," she said. "We're moving forward, we're taking those strides. They're slow strides, but we're pushing as hard as we can to make people happy and make our fans happy."

Fans were first treated to a mini "Sister, Sister" reunion when Tia appeared on talkshow "The Real," which her sister co-hosts. The twins were surprised by the other hosts of the show when they brought out Marques Houston, who played Roger, Tia and Tamera's neighbor and friend in the series.

It was apparent that neither sister had any idea that Houston was going to be there, as they reacted with great surprise. Tia took to her Instagram account to document the little reunion and shared a photo of her with Houston.

So awesome being surprised by this one! @marqueshouston! Will always be apart of my my heart! ❤️ I've known you since you were nine!! Or was it 8?! Lol! A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on May 4, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

"Sister, Sister" was a sitcom that originally aired from 1994 to 1999.

Watch the mini reunion below: