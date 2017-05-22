'Sister Wives' news: Maddie Brown Brush welcomes baby boy

Over the weekend, "Sister Wives" star Maddie Brown Brush gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

Maddie and husband Caleb Brush exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that their baby, Axel James, was born at 12:13 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, after 72 hours of labor. The baby, who was born on his exact due date, has been reported to have weighed eight pounds and eight ounces.

"We're feeling both excited and exhausted at the same time," the couple told PEOPLE, adding, "We're looking forward to having a family. Now that he's here we excited to grow our family a little bit more and spread our love even more."

PEOPLE was also able to talk to Maddie's parents, Kody and his second wife, Janelle Brown, and they expressed how excited they were to become grandparents for the first time. They said, "I think being grandparents hasn't sunk in yet. It's so fun. I can't believe how much we love this baby already."

They added, "The whole family is excited. In fact the biggest trick will be giving Maddie her rest because there's going to be this long line of parents and siblings that will be continuously wanting to hold the baby,"

The first-time mother, and eldest daughter of Kody and Janelle, shared a photo of her bundle of joy on Instagram, where her thousands of followers congratulated her.

Welcome to the world Axel James Brush. http://people.com/tv/sister-wives-star-maddie-brown-brush-welcomes-baby-boy-see-the-adorable-photo A post shared by Maddie Brush (@madison_rose11) on May 21, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT

Maddie and Caleb tied the knot last June in an intimate outdoor ceremony held in Bozeman, Montana. Months later, in November, the couple announced that they were expecting. The baby's gender was revealed to US Weekly exclusively in January.

Baby Axel James is the newest addition to the large family of the Browns, which includes Kody's four wives, as they practice polygamy, and 18 children.