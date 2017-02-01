'Sister Wives' Season 8 Spoilers, News: Tell-All Interview Hints at What's to Come in Future Episodes

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

TLC's hit reality show "Sister Wives" continues to feature explosive details about the Brown family. It was in the recent episode when Meri spoke about her relationship with Kody while Mariah confessed to her gender preference.

YOUTUBE / TLCA screengrab from a sit-down with the cast of TLC reality series “Sister Wives” about plural marriage, monogamy, and their relationships.

The audience of "Sister Wives" witnessed Meri's emotional roller coaster as she talked about her ailing relationship with Kody. She asked Kody to give her some space as Meri felt that they no longer trust each other, and the scene became more intense when Kody said that their separation will affect more of his ego than he himself.

Mariah, on the other hand, came out of her shell and admitted that she is gay. However, Meri had a hard time accepting Mariah's gender preference.

In the recent tell-all event, the status of Meri and Kody's relationship was raised again. The couple confessed several issues in their relationship, including Meri having told Kody to stop going to her house. But then, she expected him to help in the household chores and talk to her at times.

Then, Christine reminded them that Kody's main priority is the family and it is difficult for all the wives to demand his 100 percent attention.

After the long conversation about their relationship, Mariah's coming out was also discussed. Kody blatantly said that he does not believe that homosexuality is a choice, but he loves his children unconditionally. Robyn agreed with Kody, but she also expressed how proud she was of Mariah for "finding the truth," as Reality Tea puts it.

Mariah, on the other hand, said that she somehow knew that her parents will not make any issue out of her confession as they never really instilled in their children that being a homosexual is wrong. As to why it took her a while to came out, Mariah said that up until recently she had been still uncertain of herself.

The tell-all show ended with the Brown family clarifying rumors about them. Kody's is not in debt and no spinoff show will be made.

"Sister Wives" airs every Sunday, 8:00 p.m. on TLC.