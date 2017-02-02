'Skate 4' News: EA Disappoints Twitter, Denies Existence of Sequel to Skateboard Simulation Game

After Twitter users and "Skate" fans went on a rave because of a possible sequel, game developer Electronic Arts was quick to shut down all hopes and denied the existence of a "Skate 4" project.

EA/Softonic'Skate 3' gameplay screenshot

Just when Twitter was starting to celebrate the news of a possible sequel, EA CEO Andrew Wilson clarified that they are "not presently making 'Skate 4'" (via VG 24/7). Speaking during their Q3 financial forum on Wednesday, Wilson dismissed the speculations after an investor asked about the company's plans for the franchise that was recently getting much social media attention.

Wilson also joked that the news will surely disappoint another EA executive, chief financial officer Blake Jorgensen. But several reports are not having it as well. VG 24/7 referred to the announcement as a time for mourning.

According to a WWG report, Wilson did not go into detail as to why the much awaited sequel is not on their to-do list even when it has proven to be a success.

It can be recalled that the hype for "Skate 4" quickly heated up after EA's community senior manager Daniel Lingen cryptically tweeted "#skate4" last Jan. 28. Twitter users were quick to react with funny memes that manifested the excitement of many.

"Skate 3" sales started to perform noticeably better after famous vlogger PewDiePie created a four-part Let's Play video series dedicated to the game in 2014. The video series featured funny glitches, which obviously made PewDiePie's 52 million subscribers curious about the game. After the videos went extremely viral - with the number of views now counting from 12 million up to 22 million - "Skate 3" started climbing up game sales charts again four years after its official release.

On the other hand, WWG also reported that if EA is not working on a "Skate" title soon, another classic sports simulation game might make up for it. The game developer reportedly confirmed that a new "Need For Speed" title is going to be released later this year with "ambitious and more competitive online gaming." It is speculated that the upcoming installment will not shy away from the format of the always-online mode of "Need For Speed" in 2015.