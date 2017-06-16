Skin Cancer: New Study Creates a Chemical More Effective than Sunscreen

The scorching heat of the summer is the perfect time for people to go on the beach and spend a few hours under the sun, especially for anyone who wants a bit of a tan. The problem with this is that it puts people at risk for skin cancer. Recent research has found a way to trigger the release of dark pigment in the skin so that people can have the tan they want without suffering the effects of ultraviolet rays.

REUTERS/Sebastien NogierNew study reveals best way to protect skin from cancer and sun damage

The substance was designed to make the skin arrive at healthy pink tan instead of the alarming bronze that one can get under the sun. The research was led by Professor David Fisher at Massachusetts General Hospital and the results were published in a journal.

In order to test the chemical that contains the necessary molecules to trigger the production of the type of pigment found in a skin tan, the researchers employed the help of ginger mice. They turned into a startling black within a couple of days, depending on the dosage. Furthermore, the mice returned to their normal color after a week, and when their skin was tested, they found that the mice were extremely protected from the effects of sunburn and skin cancer.

"Sunscreen is extremely important; there definitely is protection, but [its] efficacy in melanoma and basal cell carcinoma is surprisingly and frustratingly incomplete," explained Fisher. "If you have someone who can tan very easily, it seems to be protective above and beyond the SPF factor."

As of the moment, the chemical is still under observation. The researchers are looking for a commercial partner that will allow them to carry out human trials. Before doing so, the team acknowledged that they would have to employ safety and toxicity studies. Regardless, the results of their study may just be the best way one can protect their skin from cancer and any other harmful elements that the sun can trigger.