'Skull and Bones' Gameplay News: 'Black Flag'-Inspired Title Will Have Single-Player Campaign

Ubisoft's Black Flag-inspired piracy sim "Skull and Bones" will feature a single-player "narrative" campaign. The company announced this new development as a follow-up to the teaser released earlier in Los Angeles.

YouTube/Ubisoft USUbisoft's "Skull and Bones" will have both multiplayer and single-player options.

A representative from Ubisoft claimed that this is just "the tip of the iceberg" in terms of what the game will offer. This echoes their demo at the recently concluded Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), where multiplayer ship vs. ship action appeared to be the game's only draw.

Now it seems that for players who prefer to be alone in the high-seas, the title has them covered. The game will offer a narrative campaign that will be completely separate from the multiplayer experience.

The campaign will feature scenarios where the player will encounter iconic characters and rival pirates. Whether these characters will be famous pirates in history or famous navigators is yet unclear. The representative assured that these will be revealed at a later date.

A storied campaign seems out of place in a game where players mostly control ships not characters. But given that "it's just the tip of the iceberg" Ubisoft might figure something out that won't make the campaign feel really out of place in the overall gameplay of "Skull and Bones."

The game's spiritual ancestor, "Assassin's Creed: Black Flag" received some criticism for focusing mostly on the piracy aspect of the game rather than the larger battle against the Templars. Now, like the kid who got what he wanted for Christmas they get to make a standalone pirate game without the franchise baggage.

Of course, the main selling point of the game will be its multiplayer ship on ship action. PvP games can feature as much as 10 players on two teams going all out with cannonade and cutlass (yes there will be boarding procedures).

So put on your tricorn and eyepatch and practice saying "Ar!" for when "Skull and Bones" hits the high seas in the fall of 2018.