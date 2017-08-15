'Skull and Bones' News: Ubisoft Developer Talks About Why It's Not an 'Assassin's Creed' Game

After the success of "Assassin's Creed: Black Flag," many are wondering why Ubisoft's upcoming game, "Skull and Bones," is not part of the franchise. Ubisoft Singapore creative director Justin Farren answers that question and provides more details about the upcoming pirate action game.

Ubisoft A screenshot from Ubisoft's new pirate-themed game franchise, "Skull and Bones."

Speaking with Gamespot, Farren said that Ubisoft Singapore did not want to make a game "about being an assassin, about being in a crowd." Instead, they wanted to make a title that focuses "on the details and intricacies of the ship," bringing it to life and making it a character on its own.

However, that doesn't mean that "Skull and Bones" does not borrow elements from "Assassin's Creed: Black Flag." After all, "Black Flag" served as the inspiration for the game with its swashbuckling theme being well-received, enough to make a standalone game.

In "Skull and Bones," Ubisoft Singapore used mechanics from "Black Flag," such as the way people react to the Jackdaw in-game and in creating a realistic piracy simulation. Much like a real seafarer, the studio wanted people "to develop a relationship" with their ship and not treat it as just another set piece. So, it's only fitting that a myriad of customization options is available for each ship.

Given that this game is focused on ships, the combat will mostly involve water-based battles. This includes duels between two ships and battles between naval squadrons.

And to add even more realism, the in-game economy will emulate the real economy of the Indian Ocean back in the golden age of piracy. That means a lot of trading in the high seas, which translates to more booty for pirates.

"Skull and Bones" is set to be released in the fall of next year. According to Farren, they are targeting the PC, Xbox One, Xbox X, PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro, maximizing the potential of each platform.