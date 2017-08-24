'Skyrim' for the Nintendo Switch Coming in October, Says a Recently Spotted Retailer Listing

Nintendo Has the exact release date for the Nintendo Switch version of 'Skyrim' already been revealed?

The Nintendo Switch version of "Skyrim," the latest in a growing lineup of "Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" ports, is due out later this year, and a retailer listing may have just pointed to exactly when the game will be released.

Over on Reddit, "steve228uk" shared a screenshot of what appears to be an Amazon UK listing of the upcoming game.

Upon looking at the screenshot, viewers can see that a release date is listed and it notes that the game in question is apparently due out on Oct. 23.

Now, a retailer listing featuring an exact release date for a game that has yet to be given one by its developer is certainly nothing new. More often than not, the ones listed by the retailers are just placeholder dates anyway, but the one seen in the aforementioned screenshot is a bit different.

It is different mainly because Oct. 23 is not the typical placeholder date that retailers like to use.

So, does this mean that "Skyrim" is indeed coming out for the Switch on that October day?

For what it is worth, the Nintendo.com listing for this title still indicates that it will be released during the upcoming holiday season.

As other Redditors also pointed out, October is already getting its fair share of big game releases, and there is a chance that yet another "Skyrim" port could get lost in the shuffle.

Fans will just have to wait for more details from the developers at this point, and while they are doing so, they can learn more about how this latest port is going to be different from the ones already available.

Developers will make some special gear available along with this latest port. Players who use specific "Legend of Zelda" amiibo for the game will be able to receive special items like the Master Sword, the Hylian Shield and even the Champion's Tunic.

There will also be new motion controls used that players can check out. Also, since the game is coming out for the Switch, players may also be able to enjoy it even as a portable offering.

More news about the Switch edition of "Skyrim" should be made available soon.