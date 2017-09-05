Skyrim On Switch Preview: Proof That Big Things Can Come In Small Packages

Bethesda Promotional image of "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" on Nintendo Switch

When it was announced that "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" will be coming to the Nintendo Switch, it was met with raised eyebrows especially among the game's fans. It seems that jamming the sprawling open-world of the hit action role-playing game on such a small cartridge and screen was a Herculean task, to say the least.

However, Nintendo's sneak peek for the game at this year's PAX West proved that it can give the same "Skyrim" experience even if it's contained inside a handheld console. The game runs well even with the Switch's limitations such as the 32 GB of internal storage.

The game runs on a native 720p and locked 30 frames per second on the Nintendo Switch. While "Skyrim" has been notorious for its erratic performance on hardware that is even more powerful than the Switch, it hasn't showed such issues, at least for now. Another draw of it, however, is when it's played on docking mode.

The small screen size doesn't diminish the beauty of the world of "Skyrim" with its vast wilderness expanses, dungeons, cities, towns, fortresses, and villages still retaining their majestic appearance. When it was released back in 2011, it was almost unthinkable for the game to be ported to a handheld. Now, however, it seems that putting it on a portable device such as the Switch is a stroke of genius.

There is one thing that is different with the Swtich version of Skyrim: the amiibo functionality. Players can use amiibo to generate loot which comes in the form of treasure chests that randomly drop from the sky.

With "Skyrim," "Xenoblade Chronicles 2," and "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," the Nintendo Switch has a very enticing line-up of Role-Playing Game titles for fans of the genre.

"The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" for the Nintendo Switch is set to be released later this year.