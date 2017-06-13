'Skyrim' on Switch Release Date News: Nintendo Version Will Come With a Lot of Exciting Features Including the Master Sword

It's been a long wait but fans are thrilled that "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch considering the Japanese tech giant first announced it would be to help promote their new console. Although some may have been understandably confused given the fact that "Skyrim" is alright on its own, Nintendo has a few things to make it even more worth it.

Bethesda Game Studios A screenshot of "Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim"

The colossal success of the Nintendo's Switch has triggered a domino effect of games slowly becoming available for the newest console. "Skyrim" is not an exception. As an open-world action role-playing video game, fans often asked what more could Nintendo possibly offer for the Switch version and fortunately, the tech giant was prepared with a definitive and game-changing answer.

According to a report by Engadget, developer Bethesda announced that "Skyrim" on Switch will have support for motion controls, Amiibo and a special treat — the Master Sword. Although the game developer hasn't announced when players can try it out, "Skyrim" on Switch is progressively getting more exciting than when Nintendo first announced it.

The announcement was made during the much-anticipated Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) and although most fans expected Nintendo to go above and beyond when it comes to satisfying them, this may possibly be the best news for "Skyrim" players. What's more, additional features will allow players to make their characters look like Link from "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild." The option will be available once they manage to get loot drops that look like Link's blue clothes, Hylian shield and the famed Blade of Evil's Bane.

"The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" was initially released back in 2011. It was well-received by the gaming community and has since been collecting overwhelmingly positive reviews. It has also won awards and has been nothing but a success since it was first released.

"Skyrim" on Switch is expected to launch this fall. There's no official release date yet but Nintendo will most likely announce it a few months before it lands on the console.