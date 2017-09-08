'Skyrim: Special Edition' Is Free to Play for Steam and Xbox One This Weekend

Facebook/BethesdaSoftworks "Skyrim Special Edition" will be free to play this weekend.

Gamers of Bethesda's open world action role-playing video game "Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" can now try out the full version of "Skyrim: Special Edition" for free.

According to GameSpot, "Skyrim: Special Edition" will be playable on the PC and Xbox One, free of charge, but only for this weekend. Steam users may start accessing it today until Sunday, Sept. 10 at 4 p.m. EDT. The Xbox One trial will run until 2:59 a.m. EDT on Monday, Sept. 11. For the console owners, Bethesda reminded them that they need to have an Xbox Live Gold subscription to play the game.

Meanwhile, those who would like to purchase the game are entitled to a discount. For a limited time, "Skyrim: Special Edition" will be on sale in both Steam and the Xbox Store. Instead of paying $39.99 for the PC version, users will only need to pay $19.99. The console edition, on the other hand, will sell at $30 instead of $59.99. The sale will be held until Sept. 18 for Steam and Sept 19 for Xbox One.

All progress that will be earned during the free play weekend will be carried over into the full game after purchase. VG247 warned players to start downloading the game now to avoid problems. "Skyrim: Special Edition" will reportedly be around 12 GB on PC and 16.36 GB on Xbox One. Those who are waiting for the game to be on sale for PS4 are in for a disappointment. According to the website, it looks like it will not happen since the price has not changed at the PS Store.

The remastered "Skyrim: Special Edition" arrived on PS4, Xbox One, and PC last October. Bethesda has previously announced that the Nintendo Switch version will soon be available later this year. It will reportedly feature Amiibo support via the unlockable "Legend of Zelda" items. The VR version of Skyrim is also set to be released on Nov. 17.