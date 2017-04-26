Slain Christian Pop Singer Christina Grimmie Honored on 'The Voice' (Watch)

Slain Christian popstar and former "The Voice" contestant Christina Grimmie was honored on the nationally televised singing competition Tuesday night with a song and recognition of a charitable foundation created in her honor.

(Photo: Reuters/Steve Marcus/File Photo)Macy's iHeartRadio Rising Star singer Christina Grimmie performs during the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 18, 2015.

Grimmie, 22, was killed by a deranged fan during a meet-and-greet after her Orlando, Florida, concert last June. She was a contestant on the sixth season of the show where she was a member of singer Adam Levine's team, who still serves as a coach on the show that is now in its 12th season.

Carson Daly, "The Voice" host, spoke of the importance of recognizing Grimmie as her parents and brother watched from the audience on Tuesday night's live show.

"As you know family is very very important to us here at 'The Voice.' Last year, we tragically lost one of our own, the incredibly talented and beautiful Christina Grimmie," Daly said. "Tonight, in memory of our good friend and along with Christina's family we are honored to help announce the creation of the Christina Grimmie foundation benefiting those impacted by gun violence and families just like her own affected by breast cancer."

The host then called on Levine to lead a rendition of The Beatles song "Hey Jude" which he dedicated to her family.

"God, I loved her so much ... I miss her," Levine said, turning to Grimmie's family. "It is unfair she is not here. We are going to sing a little song."

Before thanking the Grimmie family for attending the show, Levine added, "I am going to be singing every word to her in her honor."

Daly ended the tribute by announcing that her family has released an EP in her honor and will also release an album with her music in June with proceeds benefiting her new foundation. He went on to speak about continuing to feel the spirit of the young pop star on the show.

"Christina, we feel your spirit here at 'The Voice' every single day and we love and miss you dearly," the host said.

Grimmie was a singer who was vocal about her Christian faith, often posting messages about her spiritual beliefs on social media.

"Jesus Christ is the reason I can even sing. It's not my voice, it's His," she tweeted in 2014. "And I will use it, win or lose, for His glory."

For more information about the Christina Grimmie foundation, please visit https://christinagrimmiefoundation.org/.