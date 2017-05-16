'Sleepy Hollow' News: Ichabod Ends Journey as Witness

Crane (Tom Mison) has officially concluded his job as a Witness as FOX announces the cancellation of "Sleepy Hollow."

Facebook/SleepyHollowNo season 5 for "Sleepy Hollow."

The series, which debuted in 2013, was not among the shows to get the green light from the network, according to TVLine. Fans who were looking forward to a fifth season were dismayed to hear the news. The non-renewal did not come as a surprise to some, though. "Sleepy Hollow" has reportedly been getting poor ratings after the success of its first installment. Nicole Beharie, who played Abbie Mills, and her shocking exit at the end of season 3 also did not help.

The showrunners still tried to keep the show afloat when it was announced that there was going to be a fourth installment. New characters were introduced. Oona Yaffe was tapped to play Molly, Ichabod's new partner, while Janina Gavankar was Diana, a Homeland Security agent. The other original cast members completed the ensemble and the storyline shift seemed to be working for a while. Crane was sent to Washington D.C. where he saved the president's life, sold his soul to the devil (played by Terrence Mann) and met the Kraken during the finale.

Since the series has been canceled, the cliffhanger on Crane's pact with the devil will remain unsolved. The Witness sold his soul in exchange for the Philosopher's Stone in order to kill Dreyfuss (Jeremy Davies). It was a huge sacrifice on his part and executive producer Raven Metzner previously told Entertainment Weekly that they planned to tackle that storyline in the next installment. The EP said, though, that in case there would not be a renewal, they were satisfied with how they told Crane's story and hoped the viewers were, too.

"I hope they look at it as Crane has, which is that he's come a very long way in the course of the series. He came out of the ground with no one and no idea about how this modern world works and what his place in it would be. He found friends and people who were incredibly important to him. He partnered with Abbie Mills and met her sister and her extended family and friends and over the course of the seasons, he blossomed and learned his place was in the world, in this modern world," Metzner said.