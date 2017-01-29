'Sleepy Hollow' Season 4 Episode 5 Spoilers: Malcolm's Past Unraveled as His 'Former Partner' Rises from the Dead

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Ichabod Crane's (Tom Mison) dealings in D.C. continue this week in "Sleepy Hollow" season 4, episode 5, "Blood from a Stone," in which fans will learn more about the season's big bad.

FOXA promotional still from "Sleepy Hollow" season 4, episode 5, "Blood from a Stone"

Malcolm Dreyfuss (Jeremy Davies) has so far only been nothing but a pain in the neck to Ichabod and crew and will be an even bigger headache as his evil scheme starts to unravel.

In "Sleepy Hollow" season 4, episode 5, fans will get to explore his past and his ties to the supernatural. The synopsis teases that the episode will share the story of "how Malcolm Dreyfuss came to be."

It turns out he once had a partner, who may not be as dead as everyone thinks. He also likes to call him "former partner" instead of "dead partner," something that does not sit well with Diana (Janina Gavankar).

The "violent deranged warlock," as Diana described the new adversary they are dealing with in the "Sleepy Hollow" season 4, episode 5 promo, specifically came back from the grave to settle scores with his old pal.

It is easy to think that Malcolm is not surprised at all that his goner of an associate is angry, undead (always a deadly combination) and is coming to get him.

This is because all this time, he knew a thing or two about the supernatural world, which could be the reason he is so intent on doing what he is doing in "Sleepy Hollow" season 4.

Ichabod and Diana are around during the time the vindictive foe attacks. However, it looks like the latter will fall victim. As seen in the "Sleepy Hollow" season 4, episode 5 promo, the attacker used magical abilities on Diana, causing her to pass out.

It will be interesting to see how Malcolm's partner died in the first place and why his first instinct after being resurrected is to kill the man he has been working with for years.

"Sleepy Hollow" season 4, episode 9, "Blood from a Stone," airs Friday, Feb. 3, at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.