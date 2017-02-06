'Sleepy Hollow' Season 4 Episode 6 Spoilers: Ichabod Returns to Sleepy Hollow

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Ichabod Crane (Tom Mison) returns to his roots in the next episode of "Sleepy Hollow" season 4, which is very aptly titled "Homecoming."

FOXA promotional still from "Sleepy Hollow" season 4, episode 6, "Homecoming"

After spending several weeks in D.C. meeting new people, finding a new partner, assembling a ragtag crew and battling both new and old foes, Crane returns to Sleepy Hollow with Jenny (Lyndie Greenwood).

"Sleepy Hollow" season 4, episode 6 will see the two hark back to the past, specifically to the times they fought all sorts of demons and creatures in their previous home.

The synopsis for the episode teases that the duo will have "heightened emotions and bittersweet memories" as they "revisit important parts of their past."

"Sleepy Hollow" season 4, episode 6 is expected to be quite a throwback episode and one that will illustrate just how far the show have come and the massive changes it underwent.

The fourth season of the supernatural drama marked the biggest change in the show as majority of the original cast members did not return including lead star Nicole Beharie as Abbie Mills with the setting moved to D.C.

Crane and Jenny are not the only ones coming to Sleepy Hollow in "Sleepy Hollow" season 4, episode 6. The two will take the whole team with them as they take on a new mission.

Diana (Janina Gavankar) catches on early about what Sleepy Hollow has to offer. In the "Sleepy Hollow" season 4, episode 6 promo, she describes the place as one "where the magic happens literally."

Indeed, the group will not enjoy a friendly welcome there as they will be pursued by an ancient archer in the midst of their attempt to retrieve the talisman, which Malcolm Dreyfuss (Jeremy Davies) is also after.

They will have to get it faster. If not, "the evil forces are aligned" and it will put everyone in danger.

"Sleepy Hollow" season 4, episode 6, "Homecoming," airs Friday, Feb. 10, at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.