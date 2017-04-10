'Sleepy Hollow' Season 5 Spoilers: Crane Scampers to Break Promise to Devil

Crane (Tom Mison) will move heaven and earth to look for any means to break his pact with the devil in the next season of "Sleepy Hollow."

Facebook/SleepyHollowFox has yet to renew "Sleepy Hollow" for season 5.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Raven Metzner revealed that one of the storylines to look forward to in the potential next installment is Crane's desperate search for deliverance. During last season's finale, he, Diana (Janina Gavankar) and Lara (Seychelle Gabriel) succeeded in defeating Dreyfuss (Jeremy Davies). It only became possible when Crane sold his soul to the devil (Terrence Mann) so they could use the Philosopher's Stone.

Crane's predicament is still a secret to the others. At the moment, he sees no reason to worry his friends about his future. He is determined to find a way to break the promise, and there is no way he will let his soul be owned by the devil.

According to the EP, this mission will plague Crane for a long time since he knows what is at stake if he fails.

"The larger piece that's interesting that you just brought up, about how Crane has just taken on this deal in which his soul is owed to someone — he sort of has a lien placed on him, so the devil, or the devil we've met, hasn't taken his soul yet. It's a soul that is due on the day that he dies, so he still has his soul, he still has his freedom. It's more that he knows he'll have to find a way to defeat this bargain he's made before the day he dies," Metzner said, according to EW.

Meanwhile, Screener TV reports that Crane and Henry (John Noble) are expected to soon settle their differences in the next season. Previously, Henry displayed a rare understanding of his father when the latter asked him to not get involved in the Dreyfuss fight. Crane requested that they continue their battle sometime soon because he wanted to focus on the bigger threat. Surprisingly, Henry left without any argument. The father and son tandem appeared to be at an impasse. Is it time for them to bury the hatchet?

