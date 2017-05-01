'Sleepy Hollow' Season 5 Spoilers: Crane to Battle the Kraken in Premiere?

The Kraken that materialized during last season's finale may be the first creature Crane (Tom Mison) and his team will tackle in the upcoming installment of "Sleepy Hollow."

Facebook/SleepyHollowFox has yet to renew "Sleepy Hollow" for season 5.

Although Fox has yet to announce the prospects of the series, many are hoping for a renewal. The next installment of the show will likely continue with the events that took place at the end of season 4, provided that there will not be a time jump.

Fans of the series collectively drew their breath when Crane and Diana (Janina Gavankar) faced the legendary sea monster. During the final minutes of the episode, the two were shown discussing the possible ways to defeating the creature.

Fighting a Kraken during the premiere will be a bold move for the series. This will set the impression that Crane will be battling bigger and fiercer beasts in the future. Although the protagonist has faced off with a variety of creatures throughout the seasons, the showrunners tend to focus more on human-like adversaries like Pandora (Shannyn Sossamon) and the Hidden One (Peter Mensah). Last season, the big bad was Dreyfuss (Jeremy Davies). Crane was able to defeat him with the help of the devil (played by Terrence Mann).

Crane promised the devil his soul in exchange for the Philosopher's Stone. This storyline is expected to be one of the highlights in season 5.

Executive producer Raven Metzner talked to Entertainment Weekly about the eventuality that the show would not be picked up. According to him, they have already accomplished their goal by showing that Crane's life has come full circle even after losing his beloved partner, Abbie (Nicole Beharie).

"By the end of this episode, it was really important to us that regardless of whatever other plot issues might await him, he really has found a place in the world. He's become an American citizen. He has found a family and created a family around himself that includes pieces of the world he's known and people who have really mattered to him, and he's made these new connections in Diana and Molly [Oona Yaffe] and Jake and Alex," the EP said.