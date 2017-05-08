'Sleepy Hollow' Season 5 Spoilers: Crane to Fight Against Bigger, Fiercer Monsters

Crane (Tom Mison) is expected to fight larger and more ferocious monsters in the upcoming season of "Sleepy Hollow."

Fox has yet to announce the renewal of the series, but the show's fans are trying to stay positive about its future. As viewers caught a glimpse of a humongous Kraken during last season's finale, spoilers claim that the next installment will feature never-before-seen creatures that will test Crane's skills as a Witness.

After taking down the undefeatable Dreyfuss (Jeremy Davies), much is expected from Crane and his band of fighters. Of course, there is the added tension that Crane promised his soul to the devil (played by Terrence Mann) in exchange for the stone meant to kill the enemy.

Fans of the series are also looking forward to Lara's (Seychelle Gabriel) storyline after it was revealed that she is Diana's (Janina Gavankar) daughter, Molly, from the future.

In a March interview with TV Insider, executive producer Albert Kim talked about the twist, stating that they have always planned to include another powerful woman in the series. After Abbie (Nicole Beharie) died, her place remained untouched as Crane's biggest ally, even though the show has no shortage of female characters.

"We were interested in introducing another strong, independent-minded woman on this show, which we have a tradition of in the past. Lara was a way of bringing in an intriguing female character who keeps us in the dark as to which side she's playing for. So just when you think you have her pegged, you find out she's got another agenda—but is it one that really aligns with our heroes?" the EP explained.

Crane, Lara and the others are expected to continue with their supernatural quest, with the blessing of the U.S. government. After saving the president, Crane has basically made himself America's number one foster child. It will be interesting to see how he will adjust to his newfound "rock star" status.