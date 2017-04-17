'Sleepy Hollow' Season 5 Spoilers: Henry, Crane to Team Up Against the Devil?

Crane (Tom Mison) may end up being allies with his son, Henry (John Noble), to defeat the devil (Terrence Mann) in the next season of "Sleepy Hollow."

Facebook/SleepyHollowFox has yet to renew "Sleepy Hollow" for season 5.

According to Screener TV, father and son may bury the hatchet and resolve the family drama that has plagued them for years. Last season's finale saw a marked change in Henry when he agreed to postpone their fight so Crane could focus on Dreyfuss (Jeremy Davies). With Diana (Janina Gavankar) and Lara's (Seychelle Gabriel) help, they were able to take down the villain.

However, there was a catch. To use the Philosopher's Stone, Crane had to make a pact with the devil – his soul in exchange of aid.

Before the epic fight, Crane asked Henry for a favor. He could not afford to be distracted when confronting Dreyfuss. Henry has been itching for a bout with his father, but for some reason, he listened to Crane and walked away.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Raven Metzner talked about the connection between the two characters. According to him, Henry and Crane have established a bond where they realize they both value the same thing – freedom.

"They've failed to connect on so many other levels. For Crane to realize that the one thing they do connect about is that ideal — if you think about Henry in season 2, Henry killed Moloch because he didn't want anyone lording over him, and he didn't want to be part of having Moloch push him around. Also in season 2, he tried to create a free nation of witches because he believed they needed to be free. So I think Crane recognizes that that's their commonality," the EP said.

There is a good chance that Henry will help Crane break the pact with the devil. If they do end up forgiving each other, there is no way Henry will let his father's soul be owned by someone else. Crane needs all the help he can get to stop the inevitable from happening and Henry may hold the key to breaking the promise.

Fox has yet to announce the renewal of "Sleepy Hollow."