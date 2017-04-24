'Sleepy Hollow' Season 5 Spoilers: POTUS Returns the Favor to Crane

Crane (Tom Mison) may use his clout over the U.S. president soon in the upcoming season of "Sleepy Hollow."

Last season finale, Crane saved the life of the world leader. In exchange for his valiant act, he formally became a U.S. citizen. He is also on his way to becoming a member of the Vault, alongside Diana (Janina Gavankar) and Jenny (Lyndie Greenwood). Although the debt is considered paid in full, there is a huge chance Crane may be needing the POTUS' influence later on, as he and his group face new quests and challenges.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Raven Metzner said that the president might return in the new installment. He could not promise, though, that it would be a big episode, since they want to adopt a different paradigm for the new storyline. According to him, what they want to show now is a team that will fight evil, with the full support of the U.S. government. The POTUS' presence may or may not be an essential part of the plot.

"So it sets up a paradigm of a more official use of our team in going after [the supernatural] with the help of the U.S. government. We would definitely find ways to twist that and turn that. I thought the actress who played the president did a great job, so we would love to have her come back, but I think it's more about giving them a new, more official role," Metzner teased.

Meanwhile, Screener TV is expecting bigger and fiercer monsters for season 5. The finale showed a glimpse of a humongous Kraken. From how it looks like, it is going to be the first creature Crane and the others will face in the premiere. After the Kraken, the anticipation is high regarding the roster of villains they will encounter throughout the installment.

Fox has yet to announce the renewal of "Sleepy Hollow."