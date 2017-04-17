Smaller Version of the Nintendo Switch Could Be Made Available, According to Analysts

Despite being significantly different from many of the currently available consoles, the Nintendo Switch has proven to be a hit among gamers all over the world, enough so that it may spawn some new versions, at least according to some analysts.

Analysts from Citigroup Inc. recently offered their thoughts with regards to where Nintendo could go next in terms of their new console.

A recent report from Bloomberg contains the predictions from analysts Kota Ezawa, Minami Munakata and Alicia Yap. According to the analysts, smaller children may find it difficult to use the current version of the Switch in its handheld form due to its size.

Because of this, they believe that Nintendo will address that particular issue soon enough by introducing a "lighter, dedicated handheld version" of the console.

The analysts then predicted that this smaller version of the console may be known as the "Switch Mini."

As for when this new console may hit the market, the analysts speculated that Nintendo could opt to release it within the fiscal year ending March 2019.

There is obviously no guarantee yet that the "Switch Mini" will indeed become one of Nintendo's offerings in the not too distant future, but it would not be all that surprising if such a thing happened.

The Switch has proven to be a top-seller for the company, with the NPD Group recently revealing that more than 906,000 units of the console were sold in March, according to a press release published by Business Wire.

Demand for the console has also remained at a fairly high level, with many gamers who have thus far been unable to purchase one still continuing their search.

More news about whether or not there will indeed be a smaller variant of the Nintendo Switch released for consumers should be made available in the future.