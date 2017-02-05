'Smurfs: The Lost Village' Release Date, News: Film Launches an International Trailer

When talking about animated blue critters that have a lot of personality and fun in them, one cannot think of anyone else but the Smurfs. And as they get their own screen time in April, they are launching an international teaser to hook more audiences.

The international trailer is more like a condensed version of the original one, but it doesn't mean it is short of humor and playfulness. There's a lot of running about and exploring, oodles of screaming, and a visually enticing environment exploding with vivid colors and realized imaginations. Even the part where Gargamel's cat is tired of its own master's evil antics is featured in the teaser.

"Smurfs: The Lost Village" follows the adventures Smurfette (Demi Lovato), the sole lady in the tribe who reports to Papa Smurf (Mandy Patinkin) that she found other creatures in the forbidden forest that look like them. Despite Papa Smurf's disapproval to continue investigating the matter, Smurfette still pushes through with an adventure of a lifetime together with her best friends Hefty (Joe Manganiello), Clumsy (Jack McBrayer) and Brainy (Danny Pudi).

When the first trailer dropped, everyone was wondering as to what the unknown creatures' identities in the forest were. Speculations ranged from being a village filled with women or a group of differently colored Smurfs, although it may be the former as hinted by Megan Trainor's song for the film titled "I'm a Lady," which she described as "an upbeat, love yourself, woman anthem."

Animation Magazine further puts meat into the assumption as the casting gave even more evidence that the lost village is inhabited by ladies. The voice actresses include Julia Roberts (SmurfWillow), Ariel Winter (SmurfLily), Ellie Kemper (SmurfBlossom), and Michelle Rodriguez (SmurfStorm).

It will certainly be a feel-good movie when the film arrives in theaters. "Smurfs: The Lost Village" welcomes audiences to the forbidden forest on April 7, 2017.