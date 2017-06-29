Snapchat Crashing On Android, iOS: Company Remains Quiet; Steps to Fix It

Android and iOS users have been complaining about the Snapchat application crashing as of late. However, Snapchat Support has yet to talk about the issue.

REUTERS/Lucas JacksonA billboard displays the logo of Snapchat above Times Square in New York March 12, 2015.

According to Down Detector, the issues started on Tuesday, June 27, where multiple users seemed to be experiencing crashing problems, issues with logging in or connecting to the server, and problems with receiving and sending snaps.

As of writing, Snapchat has yet to speak up about the matter, with the official Twitter page of Snapchat Support remaining silent on the issue.

However, earlier this month, Snapchat Support recognized that there were indeed issues with the app and revealed that the company was already working to fix the problem.

In the meantime, users can try performing a number of actions to fix the crashing problems, though it remains to be seen if this is a bigger issue on Snapchat's end.

The first thing Snapchat users can do is to restart the app. To do this, the app must be fully exited and then launched again. This is the most common trick that users can employ.

Snapchat users should also make sure that their apps are completely up-to-date. This means having the latest version of Snapchat installed on their devices. To do this, users should proceed to the App Store or Google Play to check.

If that does not work, users can try to uninstall Snapchat and then re-install it again. Of course, uninstalling it will remove usernames and passwords that are saved, so users are advised to proceed with caution. It is important to remember these pieces of information because the app will ask for them again after re-installation.

Lastly, Snapchat users can check if they have any third-party apps or plug-ins installed on their devices. Snapchat does not allow these, so it is possible to be blocked if they are detected.