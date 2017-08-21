Snapchat Eclipse Features Include Map, GeoFilters, Stickers, and Our Story

In celebration of the upcoming eclipse, Snapchat is launching stickers, filters, and more to commemorate the phenomenon.

Reuters, Beawiharta A total solar eclipse is seen from the beach of Ternate island, Indonesia, March 9, 2016.

Whether or not Snapchat users will be able to see the solar eclipse in full or partial view, the features will be available to every user in the country. The company will be launching them in time for Monday's eclipse.

The content will be up on the photo and video sharing app for a limited time. It will expire after 24 hours. But within the given time, Snapchat will allow their patrons to enjoy a map, filters, stickers, as well as an "Our Story."

The Snap Map will project where users are and their friends are across the country. Through Actionmojis, they will be able to determine those who are in the path of totality. When the eclipse progresses, the Actionmojis will indicate when the spectacle is in view of the users.

With glasses on, their Actionmojis will be looking up at the sky if the eclipse is in view. Once the eclipse moves over, the avatar will return to its original look.

To note, Snap users can opt to hide their location. The app will not display someone's whereabouts without consent.

As for the geofilters, they will ultimately depend on someone's location. For instance, those located on the path of totality will be treated to exclusive sayings like "Greetings from the path of totality," "Throwing shade," and "solar eclipse."

For citizens of the U.S., social media is expected to play a big role in documenting the natural phenomenon, given that such technology was not available during the last total solar eclipse in the country.

All of North America will be able to witness the solar eclipse. Those within the path of totality will be able to witness the moon covering the sun completely. Outsiders, on the other hand, will only see the moon partially covering the sun.